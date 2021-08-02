More than 2,000 people without power in West Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 2,000 people are without power in West Central Spokane.

The cause of the outage is not yet known but is affecting 2,087 people. Avista expects to have power restored by 8 p.m.

This outage comes as Spokane’s air quality worsens to ‘unhealthy’ and humidity rises to 60%.

Crews are investigating the outage right now.