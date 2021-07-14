More than 200 golfers participating in Rosauers Open and Franz Bakery Pro-Am

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Rosauers Open invitational is back at Indian Canyon Golf Course after two years.

Wednesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 15, amateur golfers have the chance to participate in the Franz Bakery Pro-Am before the Open kicks of on Friday, July 16.

The Rosauers Open is a 54-hole tournament and one of six majors in the PGA Pacific Northwest section.

The tournament brings in professional golfers from all across the country.

More than 200 are expected to compete this week after the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“It was very disappointing to miss a year of the Rosauers Open. I’ve never missed one. I’ve played in every one since the beginning,” said Bill Haraldson, a co-founder of the Rosauers Open. “To miss it was like missing a relative, maybe. To see everybody, to meet everybody again, it’s very, very fun. It’s just important to me.”

We’re live at Indian Canyon Golf Course this morning talking about the Rosauers Open starting this week. It’s a PGA-sponsored tournament bringing in pro-golfers from across the country. Today begins the Franz Bakery Pro-Am where amateurs are participating. ⛳️ @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/mq0DNuLkfb — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) July 14, 2021

The first day of the Franz Bakery Pro-Am had a great turnout of golfers. And some of them were not new to the course.

“I like this golf course. Specifically, I love Indian Canyon,” said pro-golfer and Cheney-native Todd Pence. “It has a special place in my heart just because when I was first learning golf, this is where I started to play.”

Players in the tournament will compete for $135,000 in prize money, but the overall proceeds of the event will go to benefit Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery.

The organization is all about preventing child abuse and neglect and providing childcare resources for families.

There’s been a great need for monetary donations during the pandemic and the return of the Rosauers Open is a great help to them.

