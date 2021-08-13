More than 160 COVID cases in 10 counties linked to Watershed Music Festival

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now





GRANT CO., Wash. — More than 160 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the three-day Watershed Music Festival held at the end of July.

Between 20,000 and 25,000 people attended the music festival, meaning those cases reprsent between 0.64-0.8 percent of attendees. That number, of course, could rise in the coming days.

Cases have been identified in several counties, including King, Grant, Pierce, Skagit, Kittitas, Okanogan, Whatcom, San Juan, Lincoln and Stevens. There has also been a case tied to a person living in Oregon.

“As of today, we are aware of over 160 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases across Washington state in people who attended the event. We expect more cases to be confirmed in the coming days,” said Laina Mitchell, Communicable Disease Coordinator for Grant County Health District. “The outbreak is the first one traced to an outdoor entertainment event since the lifting of statewide COVID-19 prevention measures at the end of June.”

The Grant County Health District is working with public health partners across the state to identify other cases in people who may have attended the music festival. Public health officials are also urging those who attended the to self-quarantine and seek testing.

The organizers of Watershed did not require proof of vaccination, nor a negative COVID test for concert-goers.

RELATED: 203 cases of COVID-19 linked to Chicago’s Lollapalooza

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.