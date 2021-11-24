More than 14,000 kids in Idaho have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine

by Olivia Roberts

BOISE, Idaho — More than 14,000 kids in Idaho have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said that number of children 5-11 was last updated on November 22.

Last week, only 8,600 children had received their first dose.

Pfizer’s kid-size shot for this younger age group has been approved for just over two weeks. Older kids have had access to the vaccine for several months.

Since then, about 57 percent of Idaho children ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 62 percent have at least one dose.

Families can schedule a vaccine appointment here.

