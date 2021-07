More than 800 Avista customers without power in N. Spokane

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 800 Avista customers are without power in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area of N. Spokane.

According to Avista, the cause of the outage is under investigation.

Power should be restored around 11: 15 a.m. Wednesday.

