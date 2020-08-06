More than 140 COVID-19 cases linked to two Spokane long-term care facilities

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 140 COVID-19 cases have been linked to two Spokane area long-term care facilities.

4 News Now learned about the outbreaks through a public records request, as the information was not made readily available by the health district.

The data shows several local long-term care facilities have reported COVID-19 cases since June 15, but two of those facilities are linked to dozens of cases.

Since July 19, Franklin Hill Health and Rehabilitation has reported 76 cases and Royal Park Health and Rehabilitation has reported 72. Sullivan Park Care Center has 55 cases, which was reported on the same day.

Following the public records request, the Spokane Regional Health District provided this data to 4 News Now:

According to the Washington Department of Health, more than 5,500 COVID-19 cases in the state have been linked to long-term care facilities. Those cases have been diagnosed in residents, employees and visitors.

As of August 3, 459 long-term care facilities across the state have reported outbreaks.

“Not all of these cases were exposed at a LTCF,” the state said. “Many cases visited multiple places during their exposure period, and some individuals may have visited a LTCF facility after disease onset.”

RELATED HEADLINES: 32 people test positive for COVID-19 at Royal Park Rehab, family describes loved one’s diagnosis

RELATED HEADLINES: Wife of Spokane comedian frustrated with rehab facility’s handling of communication between the couple