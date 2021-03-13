More than 111,000 COVID vaccine doses administered at Washington’s four mass sites

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Vaccine efforts continue to ramp up throughout Washington. As of Saturday, the state’s four mass vaccination sites have managed to administer more than 111,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

22,715 of those doses were administered at the Spokane Arena, according to an update from the Washington State Department of Health. Additionally, 29,867 doses were administered in Ridgefield; 26,852 in Wenatchee; and another 31,638 at the mass vaccination site in Kennewick.

Health officials at the Spokane Arena plan to administer both first and second doses of the vaccine this coming week. You can book an appointment HERE.

If you’ve already received your first dose and are arriving for your second, make sure to bring the COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card provided at the time of your first shot. Those who didn’t receive an appointment can call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.

Currently, anyone 65 years and older (or people 50 and over who live in a multigenerational home), health care providers, child care and educational workers are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington.

