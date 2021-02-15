Fourth week of Spokane Arena vaccine appointments to open Tuesday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 10,000 people have been vaccinated at the Spokane Arena since the mass vaccination center launched in late January, and another round of appointments will open Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The first few weeks of the vaccinations were crowded and hectic, but as time has gone on, CHAS Health has worked out much of the kinks of scheduling these vaccinations. The number of people needing shots has dropped, too, since many people have received both doses by now.

Still, CHAS expects 4,000 appointments to be available this week, based on scheduled vaccine supply from the Department of Health.

It is still likely that appointments will be booked out within an hour or two of the schedule opening up, so CHAS and the Health District want to remind people that the Spokane Arena is not the only place you can get your vaccine.

Those looking to book an appointment can do so by clicking here.

In the meantime, people are encouraged to continue practicing the three W’s — wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.

