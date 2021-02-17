More than 1,000 Spokane County first responders now fully vaccinated

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 1,000 first responders across Spokane County are officially vaccinated.

An interdisciplinary task force was tasked with vaccinating Spokane County’s EMS professionals and, as of Friday, all who wished to be vaccinated have received their second dose.

In total, 1,060 first responders completed the two-shot series and 5,290 total doses were administered at the clinic.

All doses were administered drive-thru-style with the help of different EMS and health care organization staffers who helped streamline the process. Most vaccniations took about 20 minutes from the time the patient arrived in the parking lot to the time they left after the required monitoring period.

