More than 100 people possibly exposed to COVID-19 at camping event in Okanogan County

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — More than 100 people were possibly exposed to COVID-19 during a camping event in Okanogan County at the end of July.

Okanogan County Emergency Management said the event took place on July 24-25 on a private property north of Methow.

The public health district has been working to notify all attendees of potential exposure, but may not have contacted everyone due to the size of the event.

The health district asks that those who knew people in attendance tell them about their possible exposure and have them contact Public Health.

As of last week, Okanogan County had the highest rate of cases per capita in the state. The county remains in phase 2, which limits social gatherings to five people.