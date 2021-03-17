More sunshine for today and again on Thursday – Mark

The sun is back and it’s not going away jsut yet.

The rest of your Wednesday will by dry and very mild, with temperatures in the mid to high 50s.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

It will be a sunny St. Paddy’s Day

Don’t forget your green!

More sunshine is on the way for Thursday

Friday brings cooler temperatures and rain showers

We’re seeing mild conditions across the state, with high 50s and some low 60s in areas.

We have a couple of mostly sunny, warm days, then we have a front that will move over bringing clouds, breezy and cooler conditions Friday. Spring starts Saturday with variable clouds and cooler. Sunday is in the 40s then showers and warmer for Monday.