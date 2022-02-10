Expect sunshine and mild temperatures through Saturday – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, February 10:
- Another sunny, warm day
- Highs near 50 degrees
- Sunshine through Saturday
- Rain expected Monday
Expect a mild day ahead.
High temperatures for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the upper 40s.
For the rest of the week, we will have some patchy morning fog and low clouds, which will eventually burn off.
Sunday will be cloudy.
Expect rain showers and mountain snow Monday.
