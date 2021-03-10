More sunshine on the way, warmer temperatures into the weekend- Mark
Happy Wednesday!
We’re seeing nice, sunny weather today and clouds will move in later this afternoon.
Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:
- Scattered showers will move in a bit later
- Mountain showers are expected tonight
- Sunshine will continue through this weekend
- Warmer weather is on the way!
We’re seeing warmer temperatures today – mostly high 40s and low to mid 50s.
A low is working down the coast and will still kick up a few clouds. Then, high pressure builds in for the rest of the week. Sunny and very mild temperatures will continue through the weekend, then louds and cooling next week.
