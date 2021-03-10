More sunshine on the way, warmer temperatures into the weekend- Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Wednesday!

We’re seeing nice, sunny weather today and clouds will move in later this afternoon.

Wed Day Planner

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:

  • Scattered showers will move in a bit later
  • Mountain showers are expected tonight
  • Sunshine will continue through this weekend
  • Warmer weather is on the way!

Wed 4 Things Am

We’re seeing warmer temperatures today – mostly high 40s and low to mid 50s.

Wed Highs

A low is working down the coast and will still kick up a few clouds. Then, high pressure builds in for the rest of the week. Sunny and very mild temperatures will continue through the weekend, then louds and cooling next week.

Wed Planning

