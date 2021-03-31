More sunshine and warmer temperatures to wrap up March – Mark

Expect lots of sunshine today! By 4:00 p.m., temperatures could hit 60 degrees.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, March 31:

Another sunny day

Clear and cool tonight

Warming trend continues

Breezy Friday

Temperatures will be above average across the region.

Thursday will be in the mid-60s with low 60s through the Easter weekend. No rain is expected, but breezy conditions could impact your Thursday night through Friday.