More sunshine and warm temperatures continue into the weekend – Mark

Happy warm Thursday!

The next 12 hours look pretty good with temperatures reaching into the high 40s.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Today will be another sunny, warm day

Highs near 50!

Sunshine will continue through Saturday

The rain comes Monday

Thursday temperatures will be above average.

Sunshine continues today and through Saturday.

We’ll have some patchy morning fog and some low clouds that burn off starting most days into Saturday. Sunday will be cloudy with valley rain showers and mountain snow Monday.