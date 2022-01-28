More sun for more places again on Friday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s amazing to get some consistent sunshine on both sides of the state line today, and we’ve got a good shot at it on Friday too! That’s not to say that fog won’t come around again tonight, it will. However, winds should be able to push the fog and clouds away again by Friday afternoon.

In Central Washington there isn’t much hope for sun, fog and mostly cloudy skies will prevail across the heart of the Columbia Basin. Temperatures will only reach the low 30s tomorrow there as a result, while in the Spokane area we’ll hit the mid-30s.

Saturday will be decent too, but a layer of high clouds will foreshadow an incoming storm system for the second half of the weekend. In Spokane and the rest of Eastern Washington, we’re likely to see a mix of rain and snow, but more often than not it will be wintry precipitation. Early indications are that we’ll have accumulating snow across north Idaho and the eastern edge of Washington based on the track of this storm. Get ready to head back into winter next week with more scattered snow showers in the forecast beyond this Sunday/Monday storm.