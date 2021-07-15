More Spokane roads are buckling under the extreme heat
SPOKANE, Wash. — As Spokane endures another week of unseasonably hot weather, city roads are buckling and breaking under the heat.
Washington State Department of Transportation says crews are identifying roads all over town affected by the heat. In particular, the Lincoln off-ramp on westbound I-90 , eastbound on-ramp from Highway 2 to I-90 and the I-90 eastbound off-ramp to Liberty Lake show signs of cracking and lifting.
During the 100+ degree heatwave in Spokane the other week, crews across the state found roads buckling, bleeding and cracking under the extreme heat.
