More Spokane roads are buckling under the extreme heat

by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — As Spokane endures another week of unseasonably hot weather, city roads are buckling and breaking under the heat.

Washington State Department of Transportation says crews are identifying roads all over town affected by the heat. In particular, the Lincoln off-ramp on westbound I-90 , eastbound on-ramp from Highway 2 to I-90 and the I-90 eastbound off-ramp to Liberty Lake show signs of cracking and lifting.

We have identified more heat-related issues with pavement throughout the Spokane area. Crews are identifying areas where the pavement has lifted in spots. Locations include – WB I-90 off-ramp to Lincoln Street, EB US 2 off-ramp to EB I-90, and I-90 EB Liberty Lake off-ramp. pic.twitter.com/DvfFgKe9oP — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 15, 2021

During the 100+ degree heatwave in Spokane the other week, crews across the state found roads buckling, bleeding and cracking under the extreme heat.

