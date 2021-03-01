More Spokane drivers nailed by photo red, speed cameras this year than last

SPOKANE, Wash. — A report to be presented at Monday’s Public Safety meeting shows Spokane drivers continue to speed through school zones and run red lights.

From January 1, 2021 to January 31, 2021, there were 1,435 violations from the photo red system. During the same time frame in 2020, there were 1,314 violations — an increase of 121 violations. The intersection of Freya and Third saw the highest number, with 270 violations.

There were 1,984 violations on the photo speed system from January 1, 2021 to January 31, 2021. At the same time last year, there were only 1,161 violations, which is an increase of 823 violations. According to the report, the increase is at least partially due to changing school schedules during the pandemic, and as a result, many drivers are disregarding schools zones. The report showed southbound Nevada St. near Longfellow Elementary saw 665 violations, the highest number of photo speed violations this year.

