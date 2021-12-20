More snow will bring more issues on the road – Mark

We hope you are staying safe on area roads!

Snow will be ending this afternoon.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for the rest of the day:

Light snow today

Colder than normal

A break from the snow on Tuesday

A good chance of a white Christmas

Temperatures will be below average today with 1 to 2 inches of snow expected.

Tonight will be cold and dry. Low temperatures will be in the low 20s for the Inland Northwest.

Winter arrives at 7:59 a.m. Tuesday bringing cloudy and mild conditions.

Temperatures will be warming Wednesday and Thursday with a good chance of showers.

Snow is possible everyday through Christmas weekend.