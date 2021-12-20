More snow will bring more issues on the road – Mark
We hope you are staying safe on area roads!
Snow will be ending this afternoon.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for the rest of the day:
- Light snow today
- Colder than normal
- A break from the snow on Tuesday
- A good chance of a white Christmas
Temperatures will be below average today with 1 to 2 inches of snow expected.
Tonight will be cold and dry. Low temperatures will be in the low 20s for the Inland Northwest.
Winter arrives at 7:59 a.m. Tuesday bringing cloudy and mild conditions.
Temperatures will be warming Wednesday and Thursday with a good chance of showers.
Snow is possible everyday through Christmas weekend.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.