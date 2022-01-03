More snow today; some blowing and drifting – Mark
SPOKANE, Wash.– The snow across the Inland Northwest will start to taper off Monday afternoon.
Here are your 4 things to know:
There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Spokane until 7 p.m. Monday.
Average highs today
Below normal lows are forecast for Monday night.
A Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. A windy start that will continue through out the day. Snow 2-4 inches in our region with chances of snow into Tuesday. A drier Wednesday and then more snow Thursday and Friday.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.