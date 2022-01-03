More snow today; some blowing and drifting – Mark

SPOKANE, Wash.– The snow across the Inland Northwest will start to taper off Monday afternoon.

Here are your 4 things to know:

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Spokane until 7 p.m. Monday.

Average highs today

Below normal lows are forecast for Monday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. A windy start that will continue through out the day. Snow 2-4 inches in our region with chances of snow into Tuesday. A drier Wednesday and then more snow Thursday and Friday.

