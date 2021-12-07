More snow showers tonight, then fog on Tuesday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Snowy weather blanketed the Inland Northwest on Monday, and a few more snowflakes will fall this evening around the Palouse and I-90 from Ritzville east through Idaho. Any lingering snow clears out after 10 p.m. which leaves us with slick, icy roads and developing fog around the region.

Expect patchy dense fog in the morning and slick or snow-covered roads with temperatures in the 20s. The fog will lift heading into the afternoon and we’ll see cloudy skies with highs in the mid 30s. This will be part of a warming trend that will continue through Tuesday night as our next storm approaches.

On Wednesday, Spokane will see rain, melting snow and windy conditions while heavier rain will fall in Coeur d’Alene. Snow levels will rise to between 3000 and 4000 feet around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. Higher plateaus and valleys north of Highway 2 will see snow or a mix while pretty much everyone else will see just rain on Wednesday. Mountain passes like Lookout and Stevens will continue to see heavy wet snow during this period. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s.

The end of the week looks pretty nice with some sunshine and highs in the 30s with lows in the 20s. Next weekend looks like a wet, complicated forecast with both rain and snow a possibility. Further forecast developments will come in the next few days.