More snow, rain and graupel in the forecast, but overall, a little calmer for Thursday -Kris

Cool and showery weather continues in the forecast, however, those showers will be a little more hit and miss through the end of the week. Isolated show showers are possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. A party mix of rain, snow and graupel will pop up through the day. Temperatures will be running almost 10 degrees below average, and that is not going to change until possibly next week.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly dry in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. Most of the showers will develop over the mountains of Northeast Washington and North Idaho. There is a possible trend toward warmer weather next work week, including some sunshine!