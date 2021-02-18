More Snow for Tonight and then We Warm Up – Mark

Your 4 Things 2/18/21

Current Advisory starts 6pm until Friday 7am

Increased clouds and cool with snow tonight 1- 3″‘ expected

Although cool we are warmer than last week.

A Winter Weather Advisory kicks in today at 6pm and continues until 7am Friday. 1-3″ of snow for Spokane and up to a foot in the Idaho Mountains. Cloudy Friday afternoon into Sunday morning with a chance of rain and mountain snow.