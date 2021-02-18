More Snow for Tonight and then We Warm Up – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson
Thu Am 4 Things1

Your 4 Things 2/18/21

Thu Am 4 Things1

Current Advisory starts 6pm until Friday 7am

Thu Watches1

Increased clouds and cool with snow tonight 1- 3″‘ expected

Thu Day Planner1

Although cool we are warmer than last week.

Thu Highs1

A Winter Weather Advisory kicks in today at 6pm and continues until 7am Friday. 1-3″ of snow for Spokane and up to a foot in the Idaho Mountains. Cloudy Friday afternoon into Sunday morning with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Thu 4 Day1

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.