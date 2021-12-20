Welcome to a snowy Christmas Week! – Mark

Welcome to a snowy for Christmas Week!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, December 20:

Light snow expected

Colder than normal

A break from the snow on Tuesday

Good chances of a white Christmas!

Expect light snow through the afternoon.

Grab those layers! Temperatures will be below average today. Highs will be in the upper 20s for the Inland Northwest.

1 to 2 inches of snow is expected today. Then, it will be calm and colder overnight.

Winter arrives at 7:59 a.m. Tuesday! It will be a cloudy and mild start to the new season.

Temperatures will be warming Wednesday and Thursday with a good chance of showers.

Snow is possible everyday through Christmas weekend.