Welcome to a snowy Christmas Week! – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, December 20:

  • Light snow expected
  • Colder than normal
  • A break from the snow on Tuesday
  • Good chances of a white Christmas!

Expect light snow through the afternoon.

Grab those layers! Temperatures will be below average today. Highs will be in the upper 20s for the Inland Northwest.

1 to 2 inches of snow is expected today. Then, it will be calm and colder overnight.

Winter arrives at 7:59 a.m. Tuesday! It will be a cloudy and mild start to the new season.

Temperatures will be warming Wednesday and Thursday with a good chance of showers.

Snow is possible everyday through Christmas weekend.

