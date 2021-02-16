More snow and more cold for Tuesday -Kris

The heaviest snow and the most brutal cold are behind us now, but the wintry weather continues in the forecast. Light snow is possible this evening around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, but the best chance of snow will continue south on the Palouse and the LC Valley. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the teens and low 20s in most locations. There’s more snow in the forecast for Tuesday, but it should be quite light. Expect snowfall accumulations of less than a half-inch in Spokane. Highs will be right around freezing. That’s still below average, but a big improvement from the teens and 20s of the last few days.

Wednesday will be dry, and might even see some sunshine! The next weather system moves in Thursday night with another round of snow, but this time, it might be mixed with rain! Our temperatures continue to climb through the weekend. It looks like we might even be in the 40s by the end of the weekend. Early forecasts hint that we might have some warm, wet and windy weather ahead early next week. Stay tuned…