More smoke, fire weather on Sunday – Matt

Air Quality hasn’t moved one bit around the Inland Northwest despite a thinner smoke layer on Saturday. Don’t expect air quality to improve on Sunday either as winds are just shuffling the smoke around rather than blowing it out of the area altogether.

Temperatures drop to the upper 60s Sunday morning before reaching the upper 90s and low 100s in the afternoon. Gusty winds will also make an appearance Sunday afternoon, fueling fire activity. A Red Flag Warning is in place for fire weather from 1 pm to 11 pm on Sunday along with Air Quality Alerts and an Excessive Heat Warning.

Better news for the smoke comes as we head into Monday and Tuesday where an incoming storm system will sweep it away for a little bit. At earliest, Monday is when air quality makes a drastic improvement. The weather looks windy but more humid on Monday, followed by a chance of rain on Tuesday and much cooler weather. Once the storm has passed we will warm up again, but not as hot as previous weeks. There are no 90s in the extended forecast for now.