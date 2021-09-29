More showers, gusty winds on Thursday – Matt

Wednesday was crisp, sunnier, and dry, but another storm is coming in to shake things up a little on Thursday. Wednesday night looks calm, however, with light winds out of the south and west and temperatures in the low to mid-40s by early morning. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy in the morning.

Thursday won’t look much different to start, but winds will pick up during the afternoon as the front approaches. It will be much warmer than the past couple of days too with highs around 70 degrees! Skies will cloud over more and more as the day goes on. The front will arrive between 5 pm and 9 pm in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. Rain and gusty winds over 30 mph are likely as the front passes. A few scattered showers could develop in the afternoon before the front shows up.

Temperatures hold steady in the 40s in the morning with high in the 60s in the afternoons on Friday into the weekend with low 70s by Sunday. Conditions stay dry this weekend, too! A warming trend that begins on Sunday continues into the middle of the week, with mid and upper 70s by Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds.