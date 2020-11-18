More showers for Wednesday, but drier weather is on the way by the weekend -Kris

November is tied with December for the wettest month, on average, in Spokane, and this November is living up to its reputation. With that in mind, prepare for another round of showers on Wednesday. We will start the day off with dry and relatively warm conditions. You won’t have to scrape or shovel, and you’ll be watching your step to avoid puddles, not ice. The rain showers will return by afternoon, and continue through the evening. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s. Not as warm as Tuesday, but still well above average. .

The chance of showers will continue into Thursday, especially over the mountains, where the snow continues to pile up! As we head toward the weekend, we will start to dry out and cool down. Temperatures will return to average by Sunday. Rake those leaves, put up the Christmas lights and enjoy the dry weather while it lasts. Wet and windy conditions return by late Sunday into early Thanksgiving week.