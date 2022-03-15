More showers and thunder this afternoon – Mark

We’ll see some afternoon thunderstorms and scattered rain showers today.

Your 4 Things to know for March 15, 2022 are:

Some rain showers

Scattered thunderstorms

Gusty winds throughout

Mild temperatures into Friday

Expect above average temperatures breaking the 50s and rain.

One more day as the cold front exits with scattered showers and afternoon thunder storms. Gusty winds and brief downpours are possible. Look forward to partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures all the way until Saturday. We’ll see more showers on Saturday with a slight cool down into next week.