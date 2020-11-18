More showers and breezy conditions into Thursday – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for November 18:
Expect lunchtime showers and a more rain later in the day.
High temperatures are very mild today.
Expect scattered showers around noon with showers into Thursday morning. Mountain snow will continue into Friday. The weekend looks dry with clouds and cool temperatures. More rain and warmer temperatures are expected next week.
