More record highs in the forecast! – Kris

The calendar keeps marching us closer to winter, but our weather seems to be going in the opposite direction! After record highs on Sunday, temperatures today were more than 15 degrees above average! We topped out in the 50s, and that’s where we are going to stay for the next few days. There will be a couple of changes for Tuesday; clouds and possible sprinkles. A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance of very light rain right around noon. However, you won’t need a raincoat. You might not need ANY coat until later this week. Also, expect breezy conditions in the afternoon Tuesday, with wind gusts of up to 30 mph.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. The forecast high for Spokane is 56°, which is 2 degrees above the current record high! Temperatures will stay in the 50s for Thursday, but there are changes on the way. Temperatures will drop more than 10 degrees for Friday. However, with highs in the lower 40s, we will still be above average. We will stay in the 40s for the weekend, and other than a couple of weak disturbances bringing some light snow to the mountains, it will be dry. Meanwhile, there’s far from a consensus about Monday’s weather, but right now it looks like there’s a good chance of rain or snow around the region.