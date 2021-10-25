More rain showers and windy conditions through Tuesday – Mark

Happy Monday!

The rain continues today with afternoon showers and mid 50s.

Your 4 Things to Know:

Afternoon showers today

More rain on the way Tuesday

Winds continue Tuesday night into Wednesday

More rain coming toward the end of the week

We’re seeing above-average highs today with clouds and some showers.

Normal highs continue tomorrow with afternoon rain expected.

Scattered showers and mild temperatures are on tap for today with afternoon showers. It will be cooler Tuesday with afternoon rain, then drier and windier conditions on Wednesday. More rain moves in Thursday and Friday with a colder and dry Halloween weekend.