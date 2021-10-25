More rain showers and windy conditions through Tuesday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Monday!

The rain continues today with afternoon showers and mid 50s.

Mon Rest Of

Your 4 Things to Know:

  • Afternoon showers today
  • More rain on the way Tuesday
  • Winds continue Tuesday night into Wednesday
  • More rain coming toward the end of the week

Mon Mid 4 Things

We’re seeing above-average highs today with clouds and some showers.

Mon Highs

Normal highs continue tomorrow with afternoon rain expected.

Mon Tue Highs

Scattered showers and mild temperatures are on tap for today with afternoon showers. It will be cooler Tuesday with afternoon rain, then drier and windier conditions on Wednesday. More rain moves in Thursday and Friday with a colder and dry Halloween weekend.

Mon Planning 7 Day

