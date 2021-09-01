More people getting vaccinated for COVID-19 in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash – Even as cases of COVID-19 rise in Spokane County, more people are choosing to get vaccinated against the virus.

Right now, Spokane County and other counties in eastern Washington are below the state percentage of those who are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, nearly 71% of people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

Only 52% of people over 12 are vaccinated in Spokane County.

After a lull in vaccine numbers for much of August, the number of people getting vaccinated is going up in Spokane County and statewide.

Gov. Inslee said Wednesday 99,614 doses were administered the week of August 15-21. That’s up from just over 80,000 the week before and an average closer to 73,000 in the two weeks before that.

Over the last month we’ve seen a small but exciting increase in the number of Washingtonians getting vaccinated. 73.3% of eligible Washingtonians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. It’s not too late to protect yourself from this virus: https://t.co/T6N0G5tp1h pic.twitter.com/MDLZ2tNBcX — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) September 1, 2021

Data from the Washington Department of Health shows the number steadily rising in Spokane County as the month has gone on. The increase is not being seen in most eastern Washington counties.

It’s hard to know exactly why the numbers have gone up in Spokane County. It could be more people feeling the need to get vaccinated as case numbers and hospitalizations have gone up.

It also could be due to a state mandate requiring K-12 teachers and staff, firefighters and other state employees to be vaccinated fully before mid-October.

READ: Six kids receiving critical care for COVID-19 at Providence in Spokane

RELATED: Vaccine Information HQ