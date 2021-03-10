More people can get the vaccine in Idaho now; state releases detailed timeline

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Roughly 42,000 people in the Idaho’s Panhandle have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That comes to a total of 21 percent of people who live in the five northern counties.

That number is growing as the state expands the eligibility of people allowed to get the vaccine.

This Saturday will mark a monumental anniversary for Idaho. It’ll be one year since the first person in the Gem State tested positive for the virus.

“Tragically, we’ve lost close to 1,900 of our fellow Idahoans to this new dangerous and aggressive disease,” said Gov. Brad Little.

Hope is on the horizon, now with more people getting vaccinated in the state.

“It’s been a long and tough year,” added Dave Jeppesen, the director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Just a few weeks ago, appointments in north Idaho filled up within 30 minutes of opening. Now, those appointments aren’t filling nearly as fast.

Kootenai Health says they’ve had some cancellations day of, and they’ve been trying to push out that information and get them filled.

With more efforts being made to fill appointments, health officials decided to allow more people to get the vaccine.

The Panhandle Health District (PHD) said it just recently opened eligibility to people in Group 2.3, which includes food and agriculture workers, postal workers and more. This group was originally supposed to start on March 15.

While PHD is working on that group, Kootenai Health recently allowed people ages 16-64 with medical conditions to get the vaccine.

“Enrolled providers, if they feel that its necessary to use up their doses, then certainly, move forward. It’s certainly one of our goals and one of our enrolled providers goals to not waste any vaccine. So, we trust that’s what they’re doing,” said Katherine Hoyer, the public information officer for PHD.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Welfare announced a more specific timeline of who can get the vaccine next:

Starting March 15, people ages 55-64 with medical conditions will be eligible.

Starting March 22, anyone ages 55-64 can get the vaccine.

Starting March 29, people ages 45-54 with medical conditions will be allowed to get the vaccine.

Starting April 5, anyone ages 45-54 can get the shot.

While more people are getting vaccinated, health officials say it’s still important to wash your hands, wear your mask and watch your distance.

“We’ve turned the corner in our pandemic fight, and I believe the worst part is behind us,” Little said.

The state did launch a new tool for Idahoans to get pre-registered for the vaccine even if they are not eligible.

That happened on Friday, and since then, Jeppesen said about 45,000 people in the state signed up for it.

The pre-registration means people can sign up for the vaccine and get called when there’s last minute available appointment. However, that doesn’t mean anyone on the list can get the vaccine.

Enrolled providers will have access to that list and take a look at it to see who is eligible and call them whenever it’s time.

“This will eliminate the need to check websites and make phone calls multiple times a day,” Jeppesen added.

The Panhandle Health District releases appointments every Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. This week, the district will be opening up a clinic in Bonner County, which didn’t have a health district vaccine clinic yet. To find out how to book an appointment with the health district, click here.

Kootenai Health opens up more appointments every Wednesday at 4 p.m. Every week, it has about 1,000 appointments available. To find out how to book an appointment with Kootenai Health, click here.

