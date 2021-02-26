More people are moving to Spokane; what that means for those already living here

SPOKANE, Wash. — More and more of our neighbors in Spokane started out somewhere else. The Lilac City is among the most popular places in the nation to start fresh- but not everyone is happy about that.

Spokane had a hot housing market before the pandemic, and when COVID hit, it only added fuel to the fire. People are headed to smaller towns, and Spokane is near the top of that list.

According to the National Realtor’s Association, Spokane is in the top ten of all cities everywhere. Depending on how you look at it, this could great for Spokane, or not.

Alisha Benson with Greater Spokane says more people mean more opportunities for innovations, new businesses, and all the things that go into building a robust community. They’re excited about the chance to help build Spokane, in the right ways, “We get to wake up every day and be inspired by the resiliency, the grit, the innovation of this community and there are so many incredible business owners and organizations who are what make this community. We get to go out and talk about that.”

Benson recognizes that a nice balance between restaurants and venues and the great outdoors, that many families value, is what makes Spokane unique, and desirable. She explained, “The other piece of it is that we’re big enough but small enough, that we know each other. The way that people are working together and collaborating, and access each other to do big things, it’s part of our secret sauce here in Spokane. It’s pretty awesome.”

On the other hand, though, there are long-time residents who say they’re being pushed out- pushed out of buying homes or renting apartments because so many people are moving here. The number of homes for sale and apartments for rent is low.

Eric Johnson, President of Spokane Association of Realtors, says, “Statistically, we can’t keep up because we don’t have the labor to build it and then there’s the regulation side of things, we’re working with the state and local level to try to ease regulations to capacitate some of what’s coming online sooner.”

We want to know what you think. Is Spokane’s growth a good thing- or not- let us know how you feel. Head on over here to drop a note.

