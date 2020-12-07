More patchy freezing fog and cold temperatures – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, December 7:

  • Patchy freezing fog
  • Sun and clouds today
  • Frosty walkways
  • Cloudy and mild this week

Expect patchy freezing fog is much of the area this morning.

An Air Stagnation Advisory continues through Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Today will be cool with cloud cover.

These conditions will stick around through Tuesday morning. A front moving through Tuesday night into Wednesday could bring rain or snow showers with the possibility of freezing rain to our area. It will be cloudy and mild into the weekend.

