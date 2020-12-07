More patchy freezing fog Tuesday and then some freezing rain Wednesday morning – Mark

Happy Monday!

It’s a bit chilly today and we’ll see some patchy fog, but conditions will warm up heading into Tuesday.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Patchy freezing fog expected today

Sun and clouds will come out later today

If you’re taking a walk, prepare for some frosty sidewalks

Cloudy and mild conditions are expected throughout the week.

Below average highs are expected today, with warmer temperatures coming Tuesday.

Clouds with patchy freezing fog through Tuesday morning. A front will be moving through Tuesday night into Wednesday, which could bring rain or snow showers with the potential for freezing rain.

Dry Thursday and Friday.