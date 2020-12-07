More patchy freezing fog Tuesday and then some freezing rain Wednesday morning – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Monday!

It’s a bit chilly today and we’ll see some patchy fog, but conditions will warm up heading into Tuesday.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Patchy freezing fog expected today
  • Sun and clouds will come out later today
  • If you’re taking a walk, prepare for some frosty sidewalks
  • Cloudy and mild conditions are expected throughout the week.

Mon 4 Things[1]

Below average highs are expected today, with warmer temperatures coming Tuesday.

Mon Highs[1]

Clouds with patchy freezing fog through Tuesday morning. A front will be moving through Tuesday night into Wednesday, which could bring rain or snow showers with the potential for freezing rain.

Dry Thursday and Friday.

Mon 7 Day Planning[1]

 

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.