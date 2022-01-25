More patchy fog and cloudy conditions for Tuesday – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, January 25:

More clouds and fog

Dry and stable weather

Weekend looks dry

Rain and snow Monday

We will have fog and clouds today.

Patchy, dense fog continues to cover the region and impact visibility.

Temperatures will be below average for today. Highs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the mid 30s.

The inversion continues, bringing fog and clouds combined with cold temperatures. We will be sitting at low to mid 30s for today and Wednesday.

Temperatures will be warming a touch for end of the week with no rain or snow expected until Sunday night into Monday.