More mountain snow with valley rain showers -Mark

A Winter Weather Advisory for N. Idaho until 11 am for snow and we will see that higher elevation snow continue long after 11am.

High today are below average with clouds and showers, SW winds will continue today with peak gusts around 25mph.

Morning showers through the Noon hour and then a bit of a break expected this afternoon.

Getting outside to run and play helps the kids and the parents, your break looks better this afternoon.

There are several systems in and around Eastern Washington so we will feel the effects of those through Thursday evening. Friday looks better for drier conditions.

The lights are on at Cowley Park to show support for our helpers… we thank all who are going to work to assist the many.