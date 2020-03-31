More mountain snow with valley rain showers -Mark

by Mark Peterson

A Winter Weather Advisory for N. Idaho until 11 am for snow and we will see that higher elevation snow continue long after 11am.

Tueadvisory[1]

High today are below average with clouds and showers, SW winds will continue today with peak gusts around 25mph.

Tuehighs[1]

Morning showers through the Noon hour and then a bit of a break expected this afternoon.

Tuedayplanner[1]

Getting outside to run and play helps the kids and the parents, your break looks better this afternoon.

Tueoutdoors[1]

There are several systems in and around Eastern Washington so we will feel the effects of those through Thursday evening.  Friday looks better for drier conditions.

Tue4dayforecast[2]

The lights are on at Cowley Park to show support for our helpers… we thank all who are going to work to assist the many.

Tuesalute[1]

