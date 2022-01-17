More morning fog with the hope for some afternoon sun on MLK Day – Kris

I was pleasantly surprised to need my sunglasses a little bit this weekend! This time of year, when the fog settles in it is difficult to break out. Monday will start out in familiar fashion; low clouds and fog with areas of freezing fog. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s Monday morning and climb into the mid 30s in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of a few snow flurries Monday afternoon. However, there’s also a chance, once again, to see a little sunshine late in the day.

The fog and low clouds will continue to star in our forecast show through Tuesday. A weak disturbance Wednesday will bring a chance of snow to the mountains, but we will stay dry and cloudy in the valleys. There is a better chance of light rain or snow in the valleys on Thursday. That will be our last chance of precipitation for a while. A strong ridge of high pressure will take over on Friday and stick around through next weekend. That means a lot more fog in our future.