More morning fog with the hope for some afternoon sun on MLK Day – Kris

Kris Crocker,
Posted:
by Kris Crocker

I was pleasantly surprised to need my sunglasses a little bit this weekend!  This time of year, when the fog settles in it is difficult to break out.  Monday will start out in familiar fashion; low clouds and fog with areas of freezing fog.  Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s Monday morning and climb into the mid 30s in the afternoon.  There is a slight chance of a few snow flurries Monday afternoon.  However, there’s also a chance, once again, to see a little sunshine late in the day.

Highs Tomorrow    Monday Planner

The fog and low clouds will continue to star in our forecast show through Tuesday.  A weak disturbance Wednesday will bring a chance of snow to the mountains, but we will stay dry and cloudy in the valleys.  There is a better chance of light rain or snow in the valleys on Thursday.  That will be our last chance of precipitation for a while.  A strong ridge of high pressure will take over on Friday and stick around through next weekend.  That means a lot more fog in our future.

4 Things To Know    Planning Forecast

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories