More Light Snow Today and Warmer

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson
Your 4 Things for Tuesday Dec. 15th

Snow to end by Dinner

Tue Dayplanner[1]

Above average Temps in our region

Tue Highs[1]

Another round of light snow with up to 2″ expected. Should stop around dinner time. Cloudy and Warmer Wednesday with night rain/snow showers into Thursday. Friday looks cloudy with another 40 degree day. The weekend will be warm in the mid 40’s, Sunday will have windy conditions and rain.

Tue 4 Day[2]

