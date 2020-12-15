More Light Snow Today and Warmer – Mark
Your 4 Things for Tuesday Dec. 15th
Snow to end by Dinner
Above average Temps in our region
Another round of light snow with up to 2″ expected. Should stop around dinner time. Cloudy and Warmer Wednesday with night rain/snow showers into Thursday. Friday looks cloudy with another 40 degree day. The weekend will be warm in the mid 40’s, Sunday will have windy conditions and rain.
