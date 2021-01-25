Fresh snow could impact your morning commute – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, January 25:

Fresh snow on the ground

Slippery commute

Next showers Wednesday

Slow warm up this week

Expect more light snow through the morning and a cloudy, cool rest of the day.

Temperatures are below average today and Tuesday.

A system hangs out until noon and then moves out with clouds and cool temperatures remaining. Expect clouds Tuesday with a warm up. Rain or snow showers return Wednesday. Then, it will be cloudy and mild into the weekend with slight chance of scattered showers.