Fresh snow could impact your morning commute – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, January 25:

  • Fresh snow on the ground
  • Slippery commute
  • Next showers Wednesday
  • Slow warm up this week

Expect more light snow through the morning and a cloudy, cool rest of the day.

Temperatures are below average today and Tuesday.

A system hangs out until noon and then moves out with clouds and cool temperatures remaining. Expect clouds Tuesday with a warm up. Rain or snow showers return Wednesday. Then, it will be cloudy and mild into the weekend with slight chance of scattered showers.

