More interest in electric, hybrid cars as gas prices soar

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash- Electric and hybrid car owners are a fortunate group right now with gas prices going up. The average price of gas is now up to $4.22 a gallon in Spokane. It has people thinking about trading in their gas guzzlers for a hybrid or electric car.

“Really, you can charge your car for $10 to $14, versus, I paid almost $80 to fill up my truck today. It’s cost-conscious people realizing EV is the way to go,” AutoNation Volkswagen Spokane salesperson Christopher Driggs said.

Most charging for an electric car can be done at home. Driggs says there are also charging stations set up every 100 miles. Including one at the Lone Wolfe Harley-Davidson in Spokane Valley.

Salesperson Jennifer Meyers says she’s seeing an influx of people parked at the dealership charging their cars.

“Obviously with gas prices skyrocketing, we definitely have people looking for a more energy-efficient commute back and forth to work. This is a fantastic option the Livewire has been around for a couple of years,” she said.

The price tag on the electric motorcycle, Livewire is in the lower $20,000s. While the new I.D. Volkswagen 4 starts at $45,000.

Dealers say it could save you money in the long-run while also helping the environment.

Driggs says their manufacturer’s goal is to stop producing gas-propelled engines within a decade.

“Going forward the carbon emissions are zero at that point because you’re not going to be producing anything of that nature. And for a lot of people, it’s idling times, it’s times you spend at lights. EVs you can turn the car off and back on and it’s not going to make a difference.,” he said.

The cost of buying a new or used EV could also save you up to $7,500 based on potential federal tax credit for going green.

