More hot, smoky weather for Wednesday, but there’s relief on the way by the weekend – Kris

You’ve made it through another day of HEAT ADVISORIES and “UNHEALTHY” Air Quality Index readings. It’s time for some good news; there are changes on the way! But first, more hot, smoky weather. Wednesday will be a lot like today, with high temperatures in the mid 90s. The smoke around the Spokane area has been improving this evening but will continue to be a challenge off and on through Wednesday.

Thursday will be a day of transition. It will be our last hot day for a while as a strong cold front brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Expect a few lingering showers on Thursday. There’s cooler, clearer air on the way for Friday and the weekend.