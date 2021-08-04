More hot, smoky weather for Wednesday, but there’s relief on the way by the weekend – Kris

You’ve made it through another day of HEAT ADVISORIES and “UNHEALTHY” Air Quality Index readings.  It’s time for some good news; there are changes on the way!  But first, more hot, smoky weather.  Wednesday will be a lot like today, with high temperatures in the mid 90s.  The smoke around the Spokane area has been improving this evening but will continue to be a challenge off and on through Wednesday.

Thursday will be a day of transition.  It will be our last hot day for a while as a strong cold front brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day.  Expect a few lingering showers on Thursday.  There’s cooler, clearer air on the way for Friday and the weekend.

