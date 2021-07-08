More hot, dry weather; tomorrow could tie a record for number of 90°+ days – Kris

I loved seeing a few dark clouds over my house this morning, but they only produced a few sprinkles and a rumble of thunder. That’s as close as we are going to get to seeing any rain in the Spokane area for a while. It’s back to clear skies for Thursday and a high of 90°. If we do hit 90°, it will be our 15th consecutive day of 90°+ temperatures. That would tie the record set back in 2017. Winds will generally be in the 5-10 mph range, a big improvement for firefighters over the 35 mph gusts of today.

It will be even warmer for the weekend. We climb into the mid 90s on Friday, and could reach the upper 90s Saturday. If the forecast holds we’ll have our 15th – 21st consecutive days of 90°+ temperatures!