A vast majority of health care workers in Washington are vaccinated against COVID-19

by Olivia Roberts

SEATTLE, Wash. — A statewide survey of hospitals and health systems in Washington showed an increase in health care worker vaccinations ahead of the state deadline.

The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) surveyed members about their staff vaccination rates ahead of the October 18 deadline.

As of Monday morning, 88 percent of health care workers have been vaccinated against COVID. The results include data from 94 percent of hospitals in the state, collected after October 4.

The remaining 12 percent are a mix of staff who are partially vaccinated, have an approved exemption and accommodation, have applied or plan to apply for an exemption that has not yet been reviewed, have not yet provided verification or are choosing not to be vaccinated, according to the hospital association.

WSHA estimates statewide, two to five percent of hospital staff could leave the workforce because of the vaccination requirement.

The total number will not be known until early November.

PAST COVERAGE: Vaccinations required for healthcare workers and long-term care workers

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.