More gray January days in the forecast, but there are some changes on the way – Kris

I’ve got déjà vu in the weather department today. High pressure, patchy fog, low clouds, repeat. Wednesday is going to have a very familiar feeling. We’ll start the day out in the mid 20s and climb to right around freezing for a high. Expect low clouds and fog with a slight chance of a few flurries coming out of the fog. There’s also a glimmer of hope for a brief shot of sunshine in the late afternoon. If you’re desperate for vitamin D, you’ll find it in the mountains!

The ridge of high pressure, clouds and fog will stick around for Thursday and Friday, but there is the chance of some afternoon clearing. That’s a tough bet this time of year, however. The low clouds and fog will clear on Saturday, just in time for the mid and upper-level clouds to move in! Those new clouds are the beginning of our transition to a new weather pattern. Mountain snow and a mix of snow and rain in the valleys will develop late Saturday in to Sunday. Expect more showers Monday and Tuesday, primarily in the form of snow.