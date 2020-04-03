More flurries and then a calmer Saturday expected – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Today will be windy with gusts up to 30mph. It will calm overnight and temps will go down to the low 30’s

Saturday will be calmer, warmer and have more sunshine. A win/win for parents!

Next week was going to be Spring break for the kids and it will be more like a Spring break for the parents at home. Everyone will have better weather to get outdoors.

