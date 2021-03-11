More fans to be allowed at high school, youth sports in Phase 3

OLYMPIA, Wash. — You will have more opportunity to watch your children’s sports games starting later this month.

Governor Jay Inslee on Thursday announced all counties in Washington will move to Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. The phase will go into effect on March 22, but the state is allowing expanded spectator capacity for both high school and youth sports to begin on March 18.

In Phase 3, outdoor events in facilities with permanent seating will have up to 25 percent capacity for spectators who are physically distanced and wearing masks.

These new guidelines also pertain to professional sports events, which means the Mariners will be able to welcome fans on opening day.

As the new phase takes effect, Washington will change its reopening evaluation process. The state will return to a county-by-county process and counties will be evaluated every three weeks after moving to Phase 3.

The state will look at the following metrics:

Counties with fewer than 50,000 people will use the following case rate and hospitalization metrics.

County evaluations will take place on Monday and take effect Friday with the first happening on April 12.

