More fans now allowed at Idaho high school sporting events

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

FreeImages.com/Christopher Bruno

BOISE, Idaho — School districts and charter schools across Idaho can now allow more fans at high school sporting events.

A new plan, developed by the Governor’s office and State Board of Education, now allows up to 40 percent capacity in school gymnasiums or up to four fans per student athlete, whichever is larger. This is allowed if physical distancing requirements can be maintained or if masks are worn.

Participating students, including athletes, cheerleaders, band and dance team members will not be included in determing gym capacity during their event. Student body members can attend home games only and will count against the 40 percent capacity.

The plan covers the remainder of the 2020-21 winter sports school year and is considered within the requirements of Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Stage 2 Stay Healthy Order.

The full plan can be found here.

